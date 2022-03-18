Sioux City Musketeers clinch USHL playoff spot

OMAHA — The Sioux City Musketeers are headed to the playoffs.

The Musketeers defeated Omaha 4-1 on Friday in Ralston Arena. They needed a win, a Sioux Falls loss and a Des Moines loss to Lincoln.

That three-part scenario allowed the Musketeers to clinch a spot in the Clark Cup playoffs.

Sioux City started off with a 3-0 lead about 36 minutes in.

Owen McLaughlin got the Musketeers on the board with a goal at the 3-minute, 11-second mark. Dylan James and Bennett Schimek had assists on the play.

Ben Doran scored 36 seconds later with his eighth goal of the season. Ben Steeves and Sam Deckhut had assists.

Grant Slukynsky scored later to make it 3-0, and it came on a power play opportunity. Charlie Schoen and Griffin Ludtke had the assists.

Schoen later scored on an empty net goal with 58 seconds left in the game. Tabor Heaslip and Slukynsky were credited with the assists.

Alex Tracy got the win in goal, and he had 26 saves.

Sioux City outshot Omaha 34-27.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.