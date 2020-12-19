SIoux CIty Musketeers edged by Tri-City

SIOUX CITY -- A dominant second period proved not to be enough as the Sioux City Musketeers fell to Tri City 2-1 on Friday.

Daniel Laatsch scored his first Musketeer goal and Sioux City outshot the Storm 18-3 in the second stanza. However Tri City’s Nick Portz scored twice, once in the first period and again in the third, which proved to be the difference.