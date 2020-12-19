SIoux CIty Musketeers edged by Tri-City

SIOUX CITY -- A dominant second period proved not to be enough as the Sioux City Musketeers fell to Tri City 2-1 on Friday.
Daniel Laatsch scored his first Musketeer goal and Sioux City outshot the Storm 18-3 in the second stanza. However Tri City’s Nick Portz scored twice, once in the first period and again in the third, which proved to be the difference.
The Musketeers outshot Tri City 31-22 and Akira Schmid recorded 20 saves. The Musketeers are now 3-5 and return to action Wednesday at Sioux Falls.
