 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SIoux CIty Musketeers edged by Tri-City
View Comments
SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS

SIoux CIty Musketeers edged by Tri-City

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A dominant second period proved not to be enough as the Sioux City Musketeers fell to Tri City 2-1 on Friday.

Daniel Laatsch scored his first Musketeer goal and Sioux City outshot the Storm 18-3 in the second stanza. However Tri City’s Nick Portz scored twice, once in the first period and again in the third, which proved to be the difference.

The Musketeers outshot Tri City 31-22 and Akira Schmid recorded 20 saves. The Musketeers are now 3-5 and return to action Wednesday at Sioux Falls.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News