Sioux City Musketeers end the weekend with loss at Tri-City

KEARNEY, Neb. — Special teams determined Sunday’s contest between the Sioux City Musketeers and the Tri City Storm as Tri City skated to a 3-1 victory at the Viaero Center.
Justin Hryckowian put the Musketeers ahead 1-0 with 6:56 left in the opening period. But the Storm answered back with two power play goals of their own in the second period, the first coming with 18:41 remaining and the go-ahead goal with 4:57 left. Tri City was awarded a goal with 48 seconds left when the Musketeers were whistled for a penalty with an empty net.
Hryckowian’s goal was his ninth of the season while Akira Schmid finished with 18 saves in net. The Musketeers are now 16-18-1 and return to action this Friday at Des Moines.
LATE SATURDAY
SIOUX CITY 8, LINCOLN 2: Sioux City opened a 3-0 lead after one period. Brian Carrabes collected a turned-over puck and scored unassisted 3:26 into the game. Ethan Edwards then doubled the Musketeer lead, corralling a Carter Loney pass and slotting it past Lincoln netminder Ryan Ouellette. Less than three minutes later Christian Jimenez found the back of the net assisted by Ben Steeves.
The score held until midway through the second period when Tabor Heaslip received a no-look pass from Justin Hryckowian and slammed the puck past Ouellette. Shortly after that Chase Bradley scored unassisted to put the Musketeers ahead 5-0 before Lincoln got a goal back in the final minutes of the period.
Jimenez scored for a second time in the contest 53 seconds into the third period and Joel Maatta followed that up with a goal of his own to give Sioux City a 7-1 lead. The Stars added a power play goal with less than five minutes left in regulation but Brenden Olson put an exclamation point on the night with a goal in the final 90 seconds.
Eleven different Musketeers recorded a point in the contest, with Jimenez, Loney and Carrabes each finishing with multi-point games.