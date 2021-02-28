Sioux City Musketeers end the weekend with loss at Tri-City

KEARNEY, Neb. — Special teams determined Sunday’s contest between the Sioux City Musketeers and the Tri City Storm as Tri City skated to a 3-1 victory at the Viaero Center.

Justin Hryckowian put the Musketeers ahead 1-0 with 6:56 left in the opening period. But the Storm answered back with two power play goals of their own in the second period, the first coming with 18:41 remaining and the go-ahead goal with 4:57 left. Tri City was awarded a goal with 48 seconds left when the Musketeers were whistled for a penalty with an empty net.

Hryckowian’s goal was his ninth of the season while Akira Schmid finished with 18 saves in net. The Musketeers are now 16-18-1 and return to action this Friday at Des Moines.

LATE SATURDAY

SIOUX CITY 8, LINCOLN 2: Sioux City opened a 3-0 lead after one period. Brian Carrabes collected a turned-over puck and scored unassisted 3:26 into the game. Ethan Edwards then doubled the Musketeer lead, corralling a Carter Loney pass and slotting it past Lincoln netminder Ryan Ouellette. Less than three minutes later Christian Jimenez found the back of the net assisted by Ben Steeves.