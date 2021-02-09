Sioux City Musketeers erase Omaha's early goal, beat Lancers 4-2

Chase Bradley passed the puck cross-rink to Edwards, and even though Edwards had a tough angle, he put the biscuit past Reilly Herbst to tie the game at 1-1.

Gabe Blanchard also had an assist on Bradley’s goal.

“That was a big-time goal,” Musketeers coach Luke Strand said. “We got punched in the nose a little bit. We were able to not take much time with that, and we were able to reset the game. I thought we moved forward with the game.”

Tracy called the goal a "gamechanger," and that allowed him to reset and re-focus for the remaining 59-plus minutes of the game.

"One thing that I've been working on in the past, especially as a goalie, is my mental strength," Tracy said. "It's the toughest aspect of it. So, to erase that first goal and not think about it, it definitely leads into the rest of the game. From ever since the first game in November, I definitely feel like I've improved with my mental toughness.'

The Musketeers weren’t done there, however.

At the 2-minute, 48-second mark of the first period, Ben Steeves scored his fourth goal of the season.