Sioux City Musketeers extend win streak against Des Moines

DES MOINES — One night after clinching their spot in the USHL playoffs, the Sioux City Musketeers found themselves in the win column once again.

On Saturday night in Des Moines, the Musketeers extended their winning streak to five games with a 5-2 victory over the Buccaneers, with five different players finding the back of the net.

Owen Fowler, a University of Massachusetts-Lowell commit who the Muskies acquired from Omaha earlier this season, put Sioux City on the board with a goal at 1:31 in the first, with an assist from Nick Pierre.

The Buccaneers pulled ahead of the Musketeers in the second period with goals from Joshua Banes and Mitchell Wolf at 6:50 and 15:22, respectively. But Sioux City wasn't behind for long, as the usual suspects combined to put the Musketeers back in the driver's seat.

Charlie Schoen tied it up at 3:04 in the third, with an assist from Fowler. Ben Steeves put the Muskies back in front at 7:02, with Owen McLaughlin and Bennett Schimek combining for the assist.

McLaughlin's turn came just minutes later, as Damien Carfagna and Steeves teamed up to help him score his 24th goal of the season.

Ben Doran closed things out with an unassisted goal at 19:54, to lock in the final 5-2 score.

The Musketeers out-shot the Buccaneers in the game, 34-23, and went 2-for-3 on power play opportunities.

Sioux City goalie Alex Tracy went 21-for-23 on save chances, while Remington Keopple went 29-of-33 for the Bucs.

The win improves Sioux City's record to 31-14 on the season, good for second place in the USHL Western Conference. Des Moines, meanwhile, fell to 16-29.

The Musketeers will host Waterloo on Friday.

