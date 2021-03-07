 Skip to main content
Sioux City Musketeers extend winning streak to three games
USHL

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Sioux City Musketeers rallied from a two-goal deficit for the second consecutive night, downing Tri-City 6-3 on Sunday.

Tri-City scored twice in the opening period while holding the Musketeers to just five shots. Brian Carrabes energized his squad with two goals in the second frame, the latter coming on the power play, to tie things up after 40 minutes.

The Storm retook the lead with a power play goal 57 seconds into the third period but Doug Grimes evened things up with his second of the weekend six minutes later. The Musketeers grabbed their first lead with 7:02 left in regulation when Chase Bradley found the back of the net as a Sioux City power play expired.
 
Gabe Blanchard was credited with a power play goal when the Storm scored an own-goal with 2:05 left to play and Ethan Edwards scored with an empty-net to cap the scoring.
 
Eight different Musketeers recorded a point, including Shai Buium and Justin Hryckowian who finished with three and two assists, respectively. Alex Tracy stopped 25 shots in net as the Musketeers improve to 19-18-1 overall. Sioux City, who has now won three consecutive games and five of their last six, return to action on Saturday as they host Tri-City.
 
LATE SATURDAY

The Sioux City Musketeers scored five unanswered goals to rally past Des Moines 5-2 on Saturday night.

The Buccaneers built an early two-goal lead, scoring with 5:51 left in the first period and again with 12:12 remaining in the second.

Brenden Olson got the Musketeers on the scoreboard with his eighth goal of the season midway through the second period and Ethan Edwards tied the contest on the power play two minutes later.

Sioux City took their first lead with 5:37 left in regulation when Justin Hryckowian found the back of the net on the power play.

