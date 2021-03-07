Sioux City Musketeers extend winning streak to three games

The Sioux City Musketeers scored five unanswered goals to rally past Des Moines 5-2 on Saturday night.

The Buccaneers built an early two-goal lead, scoring with 5:51 left in the first period and again with 12:12 remaining in the second.

Brenden Olson got the Musketeers on the scoreboard with his eighth goal of the season midway through the second period and Ethan Edwards tied the contest on the power play two minutes later.

Sioux City took their first lead with 5:37 left in regulation when Justin Hryckowian found the back of the net on the power play.