SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sioux Falls advanced to the second round of the United States Hockey League playoffs after outlasting Sioux City 3-2 in a record-setting four overtime game played at the Denny Sanford Premier Center Wednesday evening.
In what was the first USHL game to go over three overtimes in the Tier 1 era, the two teams battled past midnight before a winner was decided on a goal by the Stampede's Austen Swankler after 122 minutes, 57 seconds of playing time.
The game was the longest in USHL history.
The loss was a season-ending contest for Sioux City, which won just once in 10 games against Sioux Falls this season. The only victory over the Stampede this season came on Oct. 27 in a 4-3 overtime decision on the Tyson Events' Center ice.
Both goalies, Sioux Falls' Jaxson Stauber and Sioux City's Ben Kraws, came up big in goal repeatedly, with Kraws stopping a point blank shot with a sprawling glove save late in the third overtime to keep the Muskies alive.
Sioux Falls got the lead 11:03 into the game on an unassisted breakaway goal by Ethan Phillips but the Muskies' Blake Biondi scored for the second straight game to tie things up at 1-1 with 4:52 left in the period.
Biondi, who joined Sioux City for the post-season run after playing his second season at Hermatown High School in Minnesota, also the the alma mater of former Musketeer and New York Ranger Neal Pionk. Biondi had a goal in seventh regular season games with Sioux City and pair with the USHL's Team USA entry.
Defenseman Anthony Kehrer fed Biondi a pass in front of the Sioux Falls goal surrounded by a trio of Stampede dfenders but was still able to get off a crisp shot that beat goalie Jaxson Stauber. Bobby Brink also had an assist on the tally.
Kehrer also got a big assist on the Muskies go-ahead goal 2:20 into the middle period, skating the length of the ice with the puck before flipping a backhanded pass to an unmarked Albin Niilsson in front of the net for a 2-1 Sioux City lead and the only score of the second period.
Sioux Falls got back on even terms 4:10 into the the third, getting a power play score from Andrew Lee while Sioux City's Parker Ford was off for boarding.