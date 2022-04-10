Sioux City Musketeers fall short against Tri-City

KEARNEY, Neb.-- The Sioux City Musketeers mounted a furious comeback Sunday afternoon, but it still wasn't quite enough for a victory.

The Muskies scored five goals in the third period to nearly erase a five-point Tri-Center lead, but the Storm scored two more in the final frame to cement its 8-6 win.

The win clinched the USHL Western Conference title for Tri-City.

After a scoreless first period, Cole O'Hara got the scoring started with a goal for the Storm at the 44 second mark. Jeremy Wilmer provided the assist on the play for his team record 84th point of the year.

Mitchell Miller then scored at 9:14 for Tri-City on a power play, soon followed by goals from Mason Wheeler (11:02) Ilya Nikolaev (15:08), Jeremy Wilmer (16:27), and Kieran Cebrian (16:35), to give Tri-City a 6-0 lead.

But the Musketeers still had a bit of fight left in them.

Seven seconds after Cebrian's goal, Dylan James scored for the Musketeers, his 27th goal of the season, to make the score 6-1 Tri-City at the start of the third period.

At 4:30 in the third, Luke Antonacci scored for Sioux City to make it 6-2. Garrett Brown pulled the Musketeers within three with a goal at 6:47, and James made it a two-goal game with his second score of the afternoon.

Three minutes later, Tabor Heaslip scored to make it a 6-5 game.

But after this spectacular Sioux City run, the Storm finally responded with a goal from Joshua Eernisse at 11:44, to make it a 7-5 game.

Lleyton Roed added another at 13:22 for Tri-City, as the Storm pulled ahead, 8-6.

Musketeers forward Bennett Schimek scored one last goal for Sioux City at 16:05, for the final score of 8-6.

"I thought we showed resilience, and I think we showed that we are never out of things," Sioux City head coach Luke Strand said. "It was playoff hockey, and the best hockey of the year as far as games go and moments go. I'm excited to see what our next chapter will bring."

Sioux City out-shot the Storm, 31 to 30, but Tri-City was successful on three of its five power play chances.

The Musketeers went 1-of-6 on power plays.

James and Schimek both finished the game with three total points, as James had two goals and one assist, while Schimek had one goal and two assists.

Sioux City is now 37-16 on the season, while Tri-City improved to 43-10.

The Musketeers have four games left to play in the regular season, starting with a home game Friday against Des Moines.

