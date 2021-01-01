Sioux City Musketeers fall to Omaha on New Year's Eve

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Musketeers came into their annual New Year’s Eve game against Omaha after a six-goal performance against Fargo on Tuesday.

But Omaha’s defense provided a different test for the Musketeers as the Lancers had allowed only 31 goals this season coming into the contest, the second-fewest in the USHL.

The Musketeers had their chances with 29 shots on goal to Omaha’s 21, but even with limited chances, the Lancers were able to fend off the Musketeers for a 4-1 victory on New Year’s Eve at the Tyson Events Center.

“Omaha packs it in, they play tight, they play to have a hard defensive game. I don’t think we got to the goalie the way we needed to,” Musketeers coach Luke Strand said. “In turn, he’s a talented guy. So if you are going to let him see pucks, not have traffic and find rebounds, he’s going to look as he did. That’s part of what we have to fix. The beauty is we have to play them again on Saturday.

“Great crowd, great to be back home and I am excited to have that much electricity in the building.”

Defensively, the Musketeers gave up four goals, two of which were scored in the final two minutes.