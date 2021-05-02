Sioux City Musketeers gain 1-0 series lead on Omaha in conference semifinals

RALSTON, Neb. — Shai Buium and Ben Doran each scored goals and Akira Schmid finished with 25 saves as the Sioux City Musketeers Negaunee the Clark Cup playoffs with a 2-0 shutout victory against Omaha on Saturday.

Doran opened the scoring with just under eight minutes left in the first period when Jackson Nieuwendyk forced a Lancer turnover in the neutral zone. The puck made it’s way to Doran, who found himself all alone in front of Omaha goaltender Jakub Dobes. Doran dragged the puck to the right of the net before slapping it past Dobes’ gloved left hand.

Buium doubled the lead with an unassisted goal three minutes into the second period. Buium collected a loose puck at the Lancer blue line, drove the net and while crossing the goal crease, managed to chip the puck past Dobes’ stick-side. That would be more than enough goal-support for Schmid, who earned his league-best fourth shutout of the season.

The Musketeers now lead the best-of-three conference semifinal series 1-0 with game two set for Sunday at 4:05pm in Omaha.

