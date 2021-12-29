Sioux City Musketeers gain 7-3 road win at Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers scored often on Tuesday night, as they beat Waterloo 7-3 at Young Arena.

Musketeers forward Ben Steeves scored on two of his seven shots, and he was one of five different Musketeers to record a goal in the win.

The Musketeers opened up with a 3-0 lead, scoring those trio of goals during the first 20 minutes, 22 seconds of game action.

Bennett Schimek scored his first of the season, as he was the first goal scorer at the 7:25 mark. Captain Kirklan Irey had the assist, his sixth of the season.

Owen McLaughlin picked up his 11th goal this year, and he scored it 80 seconds after Schimek put Sioux City on the board. Dylan James and Mikey Adamson tallied the assists there.

Just 22 seconds into the second period, Garrett Brown scored his first goal. McLaughlin and James recorded the assists.

Steeves scored both of his goals during the third period. He lit the lamp to open the third period at the 71-second mark to make it a 4-1 game.

Then, at the 6:44 mark of the third, Steeves scored his 10th goal of the season and it came at an opportune time.

Waterloo scored two straight goals in the third period within two and a half minutes of each other, and reeled itself back in the game.

Steeves’ second goal at the 6:44 mark came from Irey.

The Musketeers added insurance goals at the end from Luke Antonacci and Tomi Leppanen.

Sioux City returns home for its annual New Year’s Eve game against Omaha on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

