MADISON, Wisc. - Sioux City got a power-play goal from Parker Ford early in the third period and hung on the rest of the way for a 3-1 United States Hockey League win over Madison at Bob Suter Arena Friday evening.
Ford got his 14th goal of the season off an assist from Marcus Kallionkieli at 6:32 of the third period to give the Musketeers their second win of the month while extending Madison's streak of futility. The Capitols are 0-11-1 in their last dozen games and 6-21-1 for the season.
The teams played over 35 minutes of hockey before a goal was scored - by Madison's Chase Brand on an unassisted effort with 4:22 left in the second period.
The lead was short lived as Sioux City quickly answered with the equalizer less than two minutes after the Capitols got the lead with Jordan Steinmetz pushing Martin Pospisil's centering pass into the net with 2:37 remaining in the middle period.
The goal broke a stretch of scoreless hockey for the Muskies going back two games after Waterloo logged a 4-0 shut out of Sioux City on Tuesday.
After Ford's go-ahead goal, the Capitols scrambled to score a tying goal and gave up an empty net score by Sioux City's Sam Stange who was playing his first game of the season for the Muskies. Stange, who played high school hockey at Eau Claire (Wisc.) North last season, has given a verbal commit to play hockey at the University of Wisconsin.
The Muskies improved to 18-10-5 going into a Saturday night showdown with Chicago at Fox Valley Ice Arena.