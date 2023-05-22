Troy G. Ward has stepped down as general manager of the Sioux City Musketeers after one season to become the associate head coach for the Minnesota State University men’s hockey team.

Ward joins former Musketeers head coach Luke Strand on the Mavericks' bench for the 2023-24 season.

The Musketeers plan to announce Ward’s replacement at noon Wednesday, the team said in a news release.

Ward joined the Musketeers prior to the beginning of the 2022-23 season after previous GM, Andy Johnson was hired as a scout for the Los Angeles Kings. Ward most previously served as a scout for the Vancouver Canucks.

“I’d like to thank Lloyd Ney and the ownership for the last nine months,” Ward said in a statement. “Having been able to work with one of the best and most consistent organizations in the USHL was a pleasure. The family atmosphere and the people make Sioux City a first class organization. The Musketeers have a way of continuing to bring coaches, managers and players to their highest level.”

A Minnesota native, Ward has made coaching stops with numerous teams across many levels of hockey from youth organizations to the NHL. Ward has made multiple stops in the USHL as a head coach with the Dubuque Fighting Saints (1993) and the Madison Capitols (2015-16).

Musketeers owner and managing partner Lloyd Ney said the organization was "really happy" for Ward earned a spot at Minnesota State.

"He and Luke Strand will make a great team, and we’re happy to attach the ‘Musketeers Alumni' tag to Troy," Nay said in a statement. “We take as much pride in promoting coaches and hockey staff as we do players, and we know the Mavericks will be happy that they trust our organization enough to select Troy G. Ward for this important opportunity.”