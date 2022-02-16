Sioux City Musketeers honor 1985-1986 national championship team with red carpet treatment

SIOUX CITY — As Scott Shoffstall and Mike Racz walked through the old Long Lines Auditorium on Saturday, the memories all came back to them.

Shofstall and Racz were two members of the 1985-86 Clark Cup and national championship team, and they were invited back to the area as the Musketeers celebrated the squad Saturday as part of their 50th anniversary season.

“It was like going through a photo album,” Shofstall said. “You remember this and that.”

That celebration added to Saturday’s 3-1 Sioux City win over Waterloo.

Shoffstall set a new USHL record with 63 goals and he’s the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. He enjoyed taking a tour of the Tyson Events Center and of the old barn that he played in while with the Musketeers.

“It just means a lot to come back and see everything,” Shofstall said. “I loved everything about the auditorium. When that place got loud, it was special. There were 2,200 people in there, and it was a madhouse.”

Shofstall said that Saturday was the first time he had seen some teammates in a while. Sure, he tried to keep in touch with his former Musketeer pals through phone calls, emails and text messages, but seeing some familiar faces in-person brought a smile to his own face.

Shofstall said he was found by Musketeers CEO Travis Morgan through LinkedIn. When Morgan was named the CEO in Sept. 2020, Shofstall sent Morgan a message to congratulate him.

Morgan remembered that, Shofstall said, and the two got connected.

When Morgan invited Shofstall to the celebration, the former Musketeer was more than willing to come.

“They rolled out the red carpet,” Shofstall said. “I wish more of us came back. Travis did a great job of tracking people down.”

Racz and Morgan stayed in touch through social media, too, and he brought his family from the Atlanta area for the weekend.

Racz was voted as the most popular member of that team, and a lot of that had to do with announcer Mike Newsome’s goal call whenever Racz put the puck through the met.

Racz could hear Newsome’s voice as he walked through Long Lines.

“I really enjoyed being a Musketeer,” Racz said. “We were recognized everywhere when we were in public. It was a very special year.”

Racz’s role in hockey isn’t quite over yet, perhaps.

His eight-year-old son, Liam, is interested in playing hockey. So, Mike, Liam and the family travel to tournaments in the south.

“Watching him learn how to play and start scoring some goals is fun to watch,” Mike Racz said.

In terms of the game, the Musketeers were able to bounce back from a 4-2 loss on Friday against Lincoln.

The Black Hawks tallied the first goal of the night, but the Muskies scored the next three.

Owen Fowler scored his eighth of the season to tie the game in the second period. Charlie Schoen got his 22nd assist on that play.

Ben Steeves scored the go-ahead goal at the 16-minute, 20-second mark of the second period. Ben Doran and Sam Deckhut had the assists.

Nick Pierre scored an empty-net goal with 1:42 left in the game. Tomi Leppanen and Luke Antonacci had the assists on the insurance goal.

Sioux City has a two-game road series against Fargo this weekend, and it doesn't have a home game until March 5.

