Sioux CIty Musketeers honor late Carter Van Meeteren with final USHL Draft pick

"That experience meant the world to us," Johnson added.

When the USHL officially announced the pick, Strand clapped. Johnson held back some tears and admitted that there was a lump in his throat.

Van Meeteren simply was someone the Musketeers fell in love with.

Every year, the Musketeers team up with Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, and there’s a program called the Floyd Valley Hotshots.

It gives kids who are pediatric patients with chronic health issues a chance to forget about their problems and spend a day with the Musketeers.

Van Meeteren’s day with the Musketeers came on April 11.

The seven-year-old was one of six Hotshots selected, and he was the penultimate visitor for the program this past season.

The second that Van Meeteren entered the facility, he captured the hearts of the Musketeers.

He and Strand bonded right away.

“Carter and I connected, and he connected with all of our guys,” Strand said. “I think he had an eyes-wide-open approach. He wanted to be there. Carter lit up, just as if it were Christmas morning. He was just as excited as our players were to be there.”