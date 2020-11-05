Sioux City Musketeers hope mix of old and new lead to turnaround

SIOUX CITY — Technically, the Sioux City Musketeers didn't miss the 2019-20 Clark Cup Playoffs.
However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one made the playoffs since the USHL season was canceled in early March. Only one team, Chicago, had qualified for the postseason at that point.
Even if the playoffs were held, it was unlikely the Musketeers would've qualified.
Sioux City was nine points behind Sioux Falls for the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference and when the season was called, the Musketeers had a 16-24-7-1 record, the second-worst in the USHL, ahead of only Madison (12-24-3-1).
Toward the end of last season, the Musketeers started to build for the future, trading off key pieces such as Sam Strange and other players who were in their last season with Sioux City, but who could also make an impact in the second half of the season for other teams.
Sioux City saw a good return on investment in terms not only draft picks but also players that can help the Musketeers this season such as forwards Brenden Olson, Robby Newton and Brian Carrabes, defenseman Ethan Edwards and goalkeeper Akira Schmid.
Musketeers head coach Luke Strand will have the opportunity to see how the newcomers mesh this season with few key returners Sioux City kept, such as defensemen Christian Jimenez and Gabe Blanchard as well as forwards Joel Maatta and Kirklan Irey.
"I do think the returning guys have a desire to change what they experienced last year," Strand said. "At the same time, between drafting and our affiliate list, which is an important component, we added depth, size and speed. The returning guys have a taste and remember it and really found a mission to change. They are great as far as setting an example. The additions rose the bar as far as playing the game."
The Musketeers open the 2020-21 season at 7 p.m. Saturday at home at the Tyson Events Center against Tri-City.
"The life the guys brought back to the room, the organization and the community. They are excited to be back, it was a long layoff," Strand said. "That being said, getting back to some normalcy is a treat but the guys are also approaching this in a serious matter. With COVID-19 and such, we are trying to take advantage of this."
If the preseason was any indication, Sioux City should be much improved in 2021.
The Musketeers played seven preseason games and they finished undefeated. Sioux City also had almost a month of camp before Saturday's season-opener.
Those two aspects helped Sioux City make progress as a team before the regular season even started.
"I think we've seen progress and growth with guys playing different combinations and different positions. The preseason games gave us a deeper look into some individual team play but also working on team play every day," Strand said. "Camp has been good. It's given us time with the newcomers and returning players. The difference is with those returning guys and the belief in the room."
The offense has already shown an improvement over last year when the Musketeers only scored 137 goals, second-to-last in the league.
Centers Maatta and Irey are the two top scorers back from last season and Irey was named an alternate captain this season.
Sioux City added Justin Hryckowian to the mix through the dispersal draft since Cedar Rapids and Madison won't be participating in the 2020-21 season. Hrykckowian has made such an impact already that he's been named the team's captain. He had 14 points in 17 games for Cedar Rapids last season.
Chase Bradley joins the team after a trade with Omaha and Carrabes and Olson came over in a trade with Sioux Falls last season. Olson is an alternative captain this season. Nick Pierre has only played high school hockey but he's already committed to Wisconsin and the Musketeers signed him to a tender in the offseason. The Musketeers also signed Nikita Krivokrasov.
"The offense is really good," Strand said. "Those guys came via other teams and they have definitely risen the bar offensively."
The Musketeers have one of the best defensemen in the league returning with Christian Jimenez. He was named to the USHL All-Rookie Team last year and had 28 points in 42 games. He's one of three Harvard commits on the Musketeers defense, along with Mason Langenbrunner and John Fusco.
Gabe Blanchard also returns and Jimenez and Blanchard were both named alternative captains. They will also team up with a pair of newcomers on defense.
In the last preseason game, Jimenez was on the same line Edwards, who was acquired in a trade with Sioux Falls last year, and Blanchard paired with Daniel Laatsch, a first-round pick by Sioux City.
"I think the back end is deep and there are going to be drivers who will push the tempo we can play at," Strand said. "They can all skate and move the puck. There are young guys like Drew (Tsakounis), Griffin (Ludtke) and (Mason) Langenbrunner have big upsides."
Schmid was acquired in a trade with Omaha last season. He had a 3-4 record with a 3.41 goals against average and an .888 save percentage. In 2018-19, Schmid had a 2.18 GAA average in 32 games with a .926 save percentage with Omaha.
Schmid was also drafted in the 2018 NHL draft by the New Jersey Devils in the fifth round.
"He's had success in the league and he is a Devils' pick," Strand said. "He's mature. Last year he missed a lot of time to injury. He's recovered and we are looking for the best out of Akira."
