Sioux City Musketeers hope mix of old and new lead to turnaround

"I do think the returning guys have a desire to change what they experienced last year," Strand said. "At the same time, between drafting and our affiliate list, which is an important component, we added depth, size and speed. The returning guys have a taste and remember it and really found a mission to change. They are great as far as setting an example. The additions rose the bar as far as playing the game."

The Musketeers open the 2020-21 season at 7 p.m. Saturday at home at the Tyson Events Center against Tri-City.

"The life the guys brought back to the room, the organization and the community. They are excited to be back, it was a long layoff," Strand said. "That being said, getting back to some normalcy is a treat but the guys are also approaching this in a serious matter. With COVID-19 and such, we are trying to take advantage of this."

If the preseason was any indication, Sioux City should be much improved in 2021.

The Musketeers played seven preseason games and they finished undefeated. Sioux City also had almost a month of camp before Saturday's season-opener.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those two aspects helped Sioux City make progress as a team before the regular season even started.