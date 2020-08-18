Sioux City Musketeers' league targeting Nov. 6 start date

Since then, the USHL held the Phase I and Phase II drafts back in May. Then in July, the Musketeers staff and players helped raise money for The Miracle League in Sioux City with most of the messages being sent remotely.

In July, the Musketeers were able to the Futures Camp and the Main Camp at the IBP Ice Center.

Now the Strand and his staff can prepare for the USHL regular season, which will consist of 54 games between Nov. 6, 2020, and April 24, 2021.

"Fifty-four is a big number considering you are missing a month. There is a little bit of wiggle room if things go sideways for a bit," Strand said. "It makes for a competitive season. There is a strong chance of West versus West and East versus East. This season is very meaningful. The guys have worked so hard in their lives and careers to finish this step.

"We are going to take whatever we can and pray we are on the same side of things and be healthy with it."

Normally players would report to camp on Sept. 1. This season the USHL is going to allow players to report on Sept. 14, giving teams almost two months of camp time.