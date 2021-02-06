Sioux City Musketeers lose in close contest with Omaha

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers jumped out to an early lead and had momentum on their side early in the third period but it was the Omaha Lancers who skated to a 3-2 win Friday night at Ralston Arena.

Kirklan Irey opened the scoring just over two minutes into the game, collecting an Omaha turnover in front of the net and pushing it past Lancer netminder Jakub Dobes.

But the Lancers would go on the power play twice before the period ended, finding the back of the net both times. The score held until 1:25 into the third period when Shai Buium beat Dobes five-hole, tying the game at two goals apiece.

Omaha had the last laugh, however, tracking down a loose puck in front of the Musketeer net and burying what proved to be the game-winner with 11:30 left in regulation. Sioux City pulled goaltender Akira Schmid for an extra attacker late in the game but the Lancers fought off a flurry of Musketeer shots in the final minute.

Both Irey and Buium were unassisted on their goals, their fifth and third respectively this season.

Schmid finished the night with 24 saves.

Sioux City dropped to 11-13-1 overall.

