Sioux City Musketeers lose two games to Tri-City Storm over the weekend

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers had a tough weekend.

First, the Tri-City Storm handed the Musketeers a pair of losses: A 1-0 overtime defeat on Saturday then 4-1 on Sunday at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

Second, the Musketeers had to play without their captain.

Sioux City captain Kirklan Irey suffered a lower-body injury during Saturday’s contest, and he did not play Sunday.

Musketeers coach Luke Strand said he did not know the severity of the injury nor when Irey would be able to return. He will receive an MRI this week, and the team will go from there.

“Kirklan is a big piece of our puzzle,” Strand said. “He’s a captain for us, and he plays center man for us. Power play, penalty kill, 5-on-5.”

While the Musketeers were without their leader, coach Luke Strand pointed out that this is a prime chance for guys who want more ice time to earn it.

“We need bigger performances and bigger games, and as a whole, there’s a collective group that has to do more,” Strand said. “Other guys need to step up and take that opportunity. There should be leaders, side-by-side, that know the message, that know the mail and how to deliver it. At the end of the day, we didn’t get the job done.”

The Musketeers had a fortuitous chance to score early on Sunday.

Tri-City’s Mitchell Miller was called for a boarding penalty nine seconds into the game, giving the Musketeers an early power-play chance.

The Musketeers were able to negate that chance, however, and the home team was given just one shot during that two-minute minor penalty.

The Storm were the ones who scored first.

The first goal came from Andrew Strathmann at the 4:46 mark of the first period. That was his first goal on the season, and it was unassisted.

The Storm scored their other three goals in the second period.

Cole O’Hara got his fourth goal of the season at the 13:26 mark of the second period.

Jeremy Wilmer shot the puck toward Musketeers goalie Axel Mangbo, but O’Hara was close by and changed the direction of the puck to where Mangbo couldn’t get it.

Wilmer did put his name in the scoring column about six minutes later, as he scored a shorthanded goal.

It was his sixth of the season, and Ilya Nikolaev had the assist.

Mangbo was 21-for-25 in save opportunities and he played in net for 56 minutes, 44 seconds. Strand did pull him late in the game to put another striker on the ice.

“I don’t think we were doing enough as a group — I don’t think it was Axel’s best look at the puck by any means — but we didn’t do enough in front of him to make a change,” Strand said. “I think they attacked in layers, and when they play with the lead, I think they have the firepower to pour some things on. We didn’t get it back to even when we should have or could have.”

Charlie Schoen scored the Musketeers’ lone goal of the weekend with 5:39 left to go in the game.

Schoen came up the left side of the ice, and shot it at Storm goalkeeper Arsenii Sergeev. The shot deflected off Sergeev, and while the Storm were trying to kick the puck out of the crease, John Druskinis accidentally deflected the puck in the net.

Strand would have liked to have seen more pucks go in.

“We went five periods without scoring a goal, and we have to be hungrier at the net,” Strand said. “Our Saturday game was a very good tug-of-war game, and our Sunday game was not the game we wanted to play. I thought we shot ourselves in the foot. We didn’t score in the power play, they did.”

Miller scored the deciding goal on Saturday, just 21 seconds into overtime. Tri-City outshot Sioux City, 30-26 in the first game of the series.

