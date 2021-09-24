Sioux City Musketeers open season at USHL Fall Classic

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Sioux City Musketeers are opening their season Saturday on the road, and it’ll come against Team USA.

These games are being played in the Pittsburgh area, as part of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Fall Classic.

All USHL Member Clubs have arrived to the Pittsburgh area to open the 2021-22 regular season.

Each team will play a pair of games each over a five-day event hosted with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. In conjunction with the USHL games, roughly 80 youth hockey programs from across the country will participate in one of the premier youth hockey events of the season.

The 29-week regular season began Thursday at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Fall Classic, and will conclude with a full slate of games on Saturday, April 23.

The Musketeers will play Team USA on Saturday, then they’ll turn around to play Muskegon at 11 a.m. Sunday in Pittsburgh.

This will be the only time that the Musketeers will play teams from the Eastern Conference.

The Musketeers will return home next weekend, as they’ll open the 50th anniversary home schedule at 6:05 p.m. next Saturday against Sioux Falls.