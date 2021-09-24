Sioux City Musketeers open season at USHL Fall Classic

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Sioux City Musketeers are opening their season Saturday on the road, and it’ll come against Team USA.
These games are being played in the Pittsburgh area, as part of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Fall Classic.
All USHL Member Clubs have arrived to the Pittsburgh area to open the 2021-22 regular season.
Each team will play a pair of games each over a five-day event hosted with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. In conjunction with the USHL games, roughly 80 youth hockey programs from across the country will participate in one of the premier youth hockey events of the season.
The 29-week regular season began Thursday at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Fall Classic, and will conclude with a full slate of games on Saturday, April 23.
The Musketeers will play Team USA on Saturday, then they’ll turn around to play Muskegon at 11 a.m. Sunday in Pittsburgh.
This will be the only time that the Musketeers will play teams from the Eastern Conference.
The Musketeers will return home next weekend, as they’ll open the 50th anniversary home schedule at 6:05 p.m. next Saturday against Sioux Falls.
It’ll be the Muskies’ only home game for the first few days of October, as they’ll visit Omaha, Fargo and Sioux Falls before returning home on Oct. 22 against Tri-City.
The Musketeers closed the season with a regular-season record of 31-21-1. They scored 63 points, and they had a percentage points amount of .594.
The Musketeers closed the regular season with a 9-1-0 record in their final 10 games.
Chase Bradley and Brian Carrabes led Sioux City skaters with 40 points in the regular season. Buium had 22 assists.
Akira Schmid had a regular-season record of 22-13-1 and a goals against average of 2.01. He allowed just 72 goals in the regular-season.
All three of those players have moved on, and the Musketeers will have to pick up the production.
Nick Pierre, Bennett Schimek, Tabor Heaslip, Kirklan Irey, Ben Steeves, Ben Doran, Griffin Ludtke and Alex Tracy are the returners from last season.