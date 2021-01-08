Sioux City Musketeers power past Tri-City

KEARNEY, Neb. -- The Sioux City Musketeers struck early and never trailed en route to a 4-1 road victory over Tri City on Friday.

Chase Bradley netted his fourth goal in as many games less than three minutes into the contest to put Sioux City on top. The Storm would rally and tie things up before the period ended but Ben Steeves struck with 4:03 left in the second frame to give the Musketeers a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Brenden Olson added a goal 41 seconds into the third period before Ben Doran found the back of the net four minutes later to extend the lead to three. That would be more than enough for goaltender Akira Schmid, who finished with 18 saves.

The Musketeers are now 6-7

