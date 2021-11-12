Sioux City Musketeers prepare for two-game series against Fargo

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers certainly displayed the kind of talent they have on Wednesday, but it wasn’t on the ice.

It came in the form of National Signing Day.

The Musketeers had 10 of their players sign National Letters of Intent during the national celebration.

The 10 players who signed were: Mikey Adamson (UMass), Ralfs Bergmanis (Vermont), Axel Mangbo (Vermont), Luke Antonacci (Maine), Ben Steeves (Minnesota-Duluth), Dylan James (North Dakota), Charlie Schoen (Arizona State), Peteris Purmalis (Lake Superior State), Tabor Heaslip (UConn) and Grant Slukynsky (Northern Michigan).

Steeves was one of several Musketeers who put their green and gold in the closet for a few minutes to wear their college colors.

He put on the maroon and gold of Duluth, which played in the Frozen Four last season. Steeves grew up just a couple hours south of Duluth.

“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Steeves said. “It’s definitely a special time of our lives. I’m sure everyone on our team will eventually go to the Division I level. As an older guy, it’s special to pave the way.”

As the players were signing their NLIs, Musketeers coach Luke Strand stood behind the television cameras that were there, proud of being a part of a player’s path to college and perhaps even further.

When players make their college decisions, that also helps the Musketeers with their recruiting.

They can show players who come out of the United States Hockey League do go to the collegiate levels and higher, and show those high-school-age players that Sioux City can be a place where they can succeed.

“I think what makes part of their journey a reality is that next step to college,” Strand said. “Sioux City becomes a destination spot. To see them succeed at the college level and now 35 percent of the NHL (National Hockey League) comes through college.

Bright future for the guys, and it’s exciting to see them grow up in front of our eyes.”

Steeves said he has been fortunate to have played for the Musketeers.

“This is a world-class organization, and the way they develop players is pretty amazing,” Steeves said. “The player I’ve become, I’ve definitely evolved as a player here.”

Sluskynsky also realized the enormity of the event on Wednesday.

“We have a special group here, and everyone is going to play college hockey,” Slukynsky said. “It forces you to put more pressure on yourself to become a better player. Twelve months ago, I had no idea I’d be in Sioux City, and I’ve loved my time here so far.”

Weekend preview

After those 10 guys signed their NLIs, their attention went back to winning two games this weekend at Tyson Events Center.

The Musketeers welcome in Fargo for a two-game series starting at 7:05 p.m. Friday, and it’s the first time the Musketeers welcome back the Force since last year’s Western Conference Finals.

The Musketeers enter the two-game weekend with 15 points. That’s good enough for third in the conference, while the Force have nine points.

Last weekend, Sioux City came away with one point, as that came in a Saturday overtime loss to Tri-City.

“We just have to get back to the way we play,” Steeves said. “We have to simplify things. I think sometimes, we just get frustrated. We drift away from our game, but if we stay hard on pucks, win battles, and keep making smart plays in predictable areas, we can get four points.”

Strand said this week has been about picking themselves off the floor, and getting some momentum back before the Musketeers go on the road next week to Sioux Falls and Waterloo.

“I’m proud of what the work ethic has been this week,” Strand said. “It’s a long season and for us to go through a stub-your-toe moment and not get a point on Sunday, that was disappointing. We want to get right back to it.”

Strand also gave an update on captain Kirklan Irey. He suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday, and said he is day-to-day.

“He’s handling his rehab as a true pro,” Strand said. “It could be two weeks, it could be two months. He’s not having surgery right now, that’s the plan. I think it’s just step-by-step.”

