Sioux City Musketeers ready to take the fight to Tri-City in Western Conference Finals

SIOUX CITY — The USHL Western Conference Final is going to be a battle.

Sioux City and Tri-City begin their five-game series for the right to go to the Clark Cup Final starting Friday in Kearney, Nebraska. Even though Tri-City won more head-to-head games in the regular season, the Musketeers’ dressing room is calm, yet confident about their chances of winning.

“I think we just believe in ourselves so much that we really believe that we’re the best team left,” said forward Charlie Schoen, who has been back in the lineup after being out with lower-leg injuries. “We’re going to see how things work out, and we’ll play our hardest, play our game, and hopefully things work out for us. We’re confident, and we believe in ourselves.”

Musketeers coach Luke Strand has spent the last couple of days watching “every second” of game film between the two teams.

He said there were a lot of things to see, but the most noticeable thing on tape? Both teams have gotten better since the beginning of the regular season.

“They had a returning roster that had some depth to it,” Strand said. “Anytime you put Mitchell Miller back on the ice, it’s a big thing. They’ve set all these records … I think the pressure is on them.”

Tri-City amassed 98 points this season, and lost just 11 games. They lost just three in overtime and one in a shootout.

The Storm outscored their opponent 260-238 and ended the regular season 7-1-1.

Individually, the Storm had two in the Top 3. Forward Jeremy Wilmer led the league with 98 points, including 73 assists.

Miller scored 39 goals en route to an 83-point season.

While those numbers are impressive, Sioux City wasn’t too far off. The Muskies had 87 points in the regular season, and lost 16 games.

They outscored their opponents 238-169, and won eight of their last 10 before the playoffs.

“We’re up to the challenge,” Dylan Gratton said. “They haven’t really handled us. We’ve had really good battles. We have to put the puck in the net, and we’ll be fine.”

The Storm and Musketeers played last month in Kearney, and in that last game, the Storm won, but the Muskies still managed to sneak six shots past Storm goaltender Arsenii Sergeev.

The Muskies had five of those six goals during the third period. They know they can do that again, as long as they play solid hockey on 5-on-5 and if they have an advantage in the power play.

Sergeev has the second-lowest goals-against-average in the playoffs at 2.00. He’s 36-for-40, with a .900 save percentage.

“We know we can score on them,” Schoen said. “Sergeev is obviously a great goalie, but that doesn’t scare us. We have to keep shooting it at him. For us to win a championship, we have to beat the best.”

Sergeev only trails Muskies goalie Alex Tracy in both categories.

The Muskies are going to try to attack the net, just like they did in the series finale against Waterloo.

For example, Grant Slukynsky did a good job creating a screen on Waterloo goalie Emmett Croteau.

Slykynsky put up a wall in front of the net on Tomi Leppanen’s goal on Tuesday night, and Crouteau didn’t have much of a chance to even lay a glove on it.

Strand thinks that’ll be a big key in this series.

“We need to get our entire group willing to go the net with and without the puck,” Strand said. “You need to create traffic, and you need the sensation of creating the rebound. The guys have embraced roles necessary to win this time of the year.”

Schoen muscles through

Schoen sat out a good portion of the back end of the regular season with those aforementioned groin injuries, and the plan was for Schoen to be ready for the playoffs.

He said he’s not quite 100 percent, but the time isn’t right for him to sit out. He wanted to get back on the ice with his team, helping them inch ever so closer to the Clark Cup.

The skater from Andover, Minnesota, will now try to place pucks instead of going after offensive chances. He wants to set up his teammates more so that they can have opportunities to score.

“I feel confident using them,” Schoen said. “We planned it that way. I talked to the staff here, and the two-week timetable was the perfect time. I feel good enough. If I have to play a smaller role, I want to do whatever I can. I want to win a championship. I love this team.”

