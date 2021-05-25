Sioux City Musketeers reflect on season that ends in Clark Cup playoffs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Between Feb. 27 and March 28, the Musketeers won seven of 10 games. The Musketeers were climbing up the Western Conference standings, ever so slightly, but you could notice the team coming together on and off the ice.

Then, starting on March 28, the Musketeers won eight straight games. Most of those wins came against teams they were looking up to in the standings.

“When you understand the why, and what it’s going to take for the whole group, that’s leadership,” Strand said.

The playoff push

The Musketeers qualified for the playoffs as the No. 3 seed, with the other three seeds in order being Tri-City, Omaha and Fargo from the west.

The Musketeers and Lancers split the eight meetings throughout the regular season, but the Musketeers thought they held the upper hand.

The Musketeers won the last three games in the regular season against the Lancers, and they carried that over into the two-game sweep in the conference semifinals.

In that 2-1 series-clinching win on May 2, several Sioux City fans filled Ralston Arena, and Hryckowian scored the winning goal during the third period.