Sioux City Musketeers return home with win over Waterloo

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks on Friday night, 3-2, at the Tyson Events Center.
Ben Steeves scored the go-ahead goal with 1 minute, 19 seconds remaining in the second period. Ben Doran and Sam Deckhut had the assists on the play, both collecting their 14th assists of the season.
The Musketeers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period.
Sioux City captain Kirklan Irey got the scoring started. Irey picked up his seventh goal of the season at the 5:14 mark of the first period. Nick Pierre got the assist.
Then, Dylan James scored with 9:10 remaining in the stanza. Owen McLaughlin and Bennett Schimek had assists.
McLaughlin got his 37th assist on the season, putting him in the Top 10 in the United States Hockey League in both points and assists.
Sioux City outshot the Black Hawks 32-22. The Musketeers outdid their opponent 14-4 in the third period.
Alex Tracy was in goal for the Musketeers, and he had 20 saves out of 22 chances.
