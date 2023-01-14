Sioux City Musketeers score 4-1 over Omaha

SIOUX CITY -- Controlling the game from start to finish, the Sioux City Musketeers cruised to a 4-1 win over rival Omaha Friday night.

Sioux City scored first at the 13:13 mark of the opening period when Ryan Conmy threw a shot just inside the blue line on net and snuck its way through traffic.

The Musketeers padded their lead late in the second period at the 15:42 marker. Max Strand picked a Lancer’s pocket and then beat Omaha net minder Kevin Pasche high blocker side to hand Sioux City a 2-0 lead.

Halfway through the third at 10:51, Ben Poitras stole a puck from an Omaha defenseman near the blue line. After Kaden Shahan on a break away was turned aside by Pasche, Poitras finished the play and punched the puck over the goal line to give the Muskies a 3-0 lead.

At the 12:09 point of the third, Ștrand dished a perfect pass to Tyler Hotson in front of the net mouth, Hotson finished the play for his 10th goal of the season and Sioux City took a commanding 4-0 lead.

Omaha evaded the goose egg on their side of the scoreboard with a Charlie Lurie goal at the 16:47 mark of the final period. It was Lurie’s tenth goal of the season, of his ten, six have come against the Sioux City Musketeers.

Axel Mangbo earned his ninth victory of the season with a 30-save effort allowing only the lone shot to get past him. Kevin Pasche stopped 24 of 28 shots in his defeat.

Neither team found any success on the man advantage with all the goals scored at full strength. The Musketeers went 0-of-2, Omaha was 0-of-4.

The Musketeers, 14-11-2-3, returned home Saturday to face the Fargo Force. Results of the match were too late for the Journal's print deadline.