Sioux City Musketeers score emotional win over Tri-City Storm

SIOUX CITY– The Sioux City Musketeers picked up an important win on Friday night in front of the home fans, beating previously unbeaten Tri-City by a 6-4 score.

Five different Musketeers scored in the victory, which boosted Sioux City’s season record to 5-2 on the season, and put them just a half game back of Tri-City in the league standings.

While the win was a big one, it was the moments before the game that seemed to mean the most for the Sioux City coaches and players.

In a pre-game ceremony on Friday, the Musketeers immortalized one of the franchises’ greatest players by retiring the No. 35, in honor of former Sioux City goalie Matiss Kivlenieks.

Kivlenieks, who was killed in a tragic accident this past summer, was the 2016 USHL Player of the Year and helped lead the Musketeers to an appearance in the Anderson Cup Finals before signing a contact with the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League.

“I thought the before-game ceremony was exceptional,” Sioux City head coach Luke Strand said. “...That win was for Matiss, his teammates, and his legacy.”

Following the emotional ceremony, which featured a video tribute to Kivlenieks, as well as a speech from his family back in Latvia, the Musketeers and Storm settled in to play hockey.

The Storm struck first, as Gavin Brindley scored for Tri-City at 4:44 in the first period, but the Musketeers quickly punched back with three unanswered goals.

Sioux City defenseman Mikey Adamson scored his first goal of the season on a power play, to put the Musketeers on the board , and tie the game 1-1 at 10:53. Six minutes later, Owen McLaughlin scored his fourth goal of the year to put the Muskies ahead by a goal, followed quickly by a score from team captain Kirklan Irey at 17:42.

At the end of the first, Sioux City went to the locker room with a 3-1 lead, having outshot the Storm by a 9-5 margin.

Ben Steeves appeared to score a spectacular goal early in the second period, when he hit the top of the net after batting the puck out of mid-air. After review though, the goal was disallowed by the officials, and the Sioux City lead stayed put at 3-1.

But Sioux City’s lead evaporated in the span of minutes during the second period, as Tri-City right wing Cole O’Hara pulled the Storm within one at the 13:10 mark. The Storm tied it less than two minutes later thanks to Brimley’s second goal of the game, which came at 14:53.

At the end of the second the score was still 3-3, with Sioux City leading in total shots, 16 to 15.

In the third, Tri-City took a 4-3 lead as Russian center Ilya Nikolaev scored the Storm’s third consecutive goal. Sioux City answered quickly though as McLaughlin tapped in his second goal of the game at the 7:47 mark of the period, to deadlock the score at 4-4.

Soon after, Dylan James hit one in from the left side of the net to put Sioux City up 5-4, with an assist from McLaughlin and Charlie Schoen. Just over a minute later, Ben Steeves finally got his goal, scoring on an empty net play with a minute left in the game.

When the final buzzer sounded, the Musketeers had secured a two-goal win.

“This is a huge win for us, it makes it three in a row,” McLaughlin said. “It was just a good character win. We were down for a little bit, and kept fighting, so it was good for us.”

“Your highs can’t be too high, and your lows can’t be too low. They’re going to score goals throughout the season and we’re going to score too. We’ve got to be able to bounce back when they score and not get too high when we score.”

Tri-City and Sioux City wound with an identical 25 total shots apiece. The Musketeers finished 2-for-5 on power play opportunities, while Tri-City was 1-for-6.

Sioux City goalie Alex Tracy has 21 saves on 25 opportunities in the game, while Clark Chase of Tri-City had 19.

Sioux City will play its next game Saturday night against Des Moines.

