Sioux City Musketeers score four first-period goals in win over Tri-City

Two down, one to go.

The Sioux City Musketeers took a 2-0 series lead on Saturday night in the USHL Western Conference Final with a 4-3 Game 2 win over Tri-City at the Viaero Center in Kearney, Nebraska.

Sioux City opened the first period with a 4-0 lead before the Storm tried to threaten it in the final 40 minutes.

“Now we need just one more win to finish them off,” said forward Ben Steeves, who scored twice in the win on Saturday. “I think we know what we need to do rest-wise. Maybe get some shut-eye on the way home. Then on Monday, we’ll get on the ice, get a quick rip, be sharp as we always are, and on Tuesday, we come ready. We have to have more energy.”

Nick Pierre got the scoring started for Sioux City, as he scored an unassisted goal at the 6-minute, 12 second mark of the opening period.

Dylan James picked up his second playoff goal of the season at the 9:51 mark. Ben Doran recorded his first assist of the playoffs there.

Then, Ben Steeves scored the next two goals, both within the final 3:47 of the period.

His first goal was unassisted. There, Steeves one-timed the puck over Tri-City goaltender Sebastian Wraneschitz near the left-hand face-off circle.

Then, with two seconds left in the period, Steeves scored his second goal of the night. That shot came from past the circles right before the clock struck zero.

“I think the key to our winning is getting pucks to the net and quick shifts,” Steeves said. “We keep it simple. That’s how we win. It works. We have the skill to play that well, too.”

Owen McLaughlin set up the play by passing the puck to Damien Carfagna. Carfagna was situated at the blue line and Steeves wasn’t too far in front of the blue line himself.

Steeves got the puck from Carfagna, skated up a few feet, and whipped the shot past Wraneschitz to make the score 4-0.

“We got to the net," Musketeers coach Luke Strand said. "I think that was our plan with either goalie. We wanted to get to the net with pucks and bodies.”

That didn’t mean the Storm gave in after that. They did switch goalies, as Arsenii Sergeev played over 38 minutes in goal and saved all 10 shots that came their way.

The only goal of the second half came from Jeremy Wilmer at the 16:32 mark, and Cole O’Hara got the assist.

Tri-City made it a 4-2 game at the 3:40 mark. Victor Czerneckianair got the assist.

The Storm then committed a penalty with 14:14 left, Mitchell Miller was called for interference when he ran into Musketeers goalie Alex Tracy.

Tracy was down on the ice for a couple of minutes, but he remained in the game. Overall, Tracy was 21-for-24.

That fired the Musketeers up, as they sacrificed their bodies to block as many shots as they could for their teammate between the pipes.

“I thought the guys played a very sacrificial game,” Steeves said. “There were some moments where we needed to limit our turnovers, but we created some turnovers.”

Ilya Nikolaev then made it a 4-3 game with a goal near the net.

Even though the Muskies were only up one, they didn’t panic. Steeves usually feels tense and nervous when his line isn’t up, but like this team has been saying over the last week and a half, they were calm and confident.

“We didn’t have any panic,” Steeves said. “We all knew what we had to do. Usually in those situations, if I’m sitting on the bench, my toes are shaking. My toes weren’t shaking tonight. I had no shakes. I knew we were going to win.”

