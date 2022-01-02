Sioux City Musketeers, Siouxland Lightning sled hockey bond after Sunday's game

SIOUX CITY — Ben Doran and Grant Slukynsky needed to get their minds off hockey for a couple minutes, especially after a loss.

The Siouxland Lightning provided that on Sunday at Tyson Events Center.

The sled hockey team consisting of players from all around the area with a physical disability came to play the Sioux City Musketeers in a scrimmage against the junior hockey team.

“I think they’re a hockey team,” Musketeers coach Luke Strand said. “They’re not a sled hockey team. They are a hockey team. Good for those young folks to gain experience through this sport.”

Doran and Slukynsky were among the Musketeers who traded in their skates for a sled, and played with the Musketeers for about a half hour.

The Musketeers found out quickly that it wasn’t easy to navigate a rink on a hockey sled.

“On the sled, it was really hard,” Doran said. “At the end of the day, it was a really special experience to be with these kids. These kids aren’t as fortunate as us, and we’re fortunate to do what we do. It’s really awesome to see how gifted they are.

“It’s really nice and it’s a nice way to get away from the game without getting away from the game,” Doran said. “We want to give back to our community. It makes us all feel good. It makes us realize there’s bigger stuff than hockey. All these guys, they love the game of hockey just as much as we do. There was some stuff that happened along their journey, and it’s nice to see.”

Most players fell and when they did, everyone shared a laugh.

Even Ben Steeves asked for help a couple times, and it was a time to celebrate the all-abled Lightning players and what they’re able to do.

“It makes their day when they can skate with the Musketeers,” Lightning coach Mark Horstman said. “It was a good event. They were pumped and ready to go play the Musketeers. We have some kids who are just starting. It is truly a group of Siouxland kids coming together and playing hockey.”

Strand smiled throughout the scrimmage, enjoying seeing his players give back.

The Musketeers aren’t afraid to get involved in the community, and Sunday was another way they were happy to give back.

“I think we have some special human beings as players,” Strand said. “They love this opportunity to give back and support the Lightning. I think the spirit of our guys and what they were doing with that team.”

The Lightning are in their fourth year, and they find a monthly tournament to play in as well as practice twice a month.

The tournaments that the Lightning play in run between November through February and then they’ll play in a tournament up in Minneapolis in June.

Horstman and four other groups of parents helped start the program, and Horstman has been involved from Day 1.

The program started with about eight kids, according to Horstman, and now, the Lightning have about 15.

They’ve also started an adult team, and that’s in the beginning stages.

“We have over 30 sleds that we own as an organization, and we call it Siouxland Adaptive Sports,” Horstman said. “It’s nice to see the kids enjoy it. It’s amazing to see one kid come in his first year, and two years later, he’s skating. It’s cool. The social aspect, they get confident in themselves, it’s something they can use for the rest of their lives.”

They started the program about four years ago, and have seen growth in the program annually. They have kids from Minnesota, Sioux Falls, and other Siouxland towns.

One of the Lightning players, Andrew Scott, enjoyed the experience of sharing the ice with the Musketeers.

“I don’t think they could have kept up today,” Scott said. “They had a tough time. I’ve been doing this for two years, and it’s quite the learning curve. Once you get the hang of it, it’s pretty fun.”

Owen McLaughlin scored twice in the Musketeers’ loss, while Grant Slukynsky put his team on the board during the first period.

McLaughlin’s first goal came on a power play during the third period.

Alex Tracy, who stayed in net during the scrimmage after the loss, recorded 16 saves for the Musketeers.

The Musketeers went 1-2 this week, with their lone win coming Tuesday against Waterloo.

