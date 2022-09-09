Sioux City Musketeers start title defense campaign with first preseason games at Western Conference Preseason Shootout

SIOUX CITY — Whether they were back for another season for taking the ice for the first time at Tyson Events Center, it was a rush for the entire Sioux City Musketeers roster.

The Musketeers put their skates on the ice in their home barn Tuesday for the first time, and they’ll continue their preseason with two weekend games as part of the 2022 Western Conference Preseason Shootout.

The event started on Thursday, but the Musketeers’ turn to take the ice will come at 7 p.m. Friday against Omaha inside the Tyson Events Center.

“This is a really beneficial part to the preseason,” new Musketeers coach Jason Kersner said. “We’re lucky that they’re all coming here to the Tyson, and to be able to have live bullets against good competition, that matters.”

Kersner said one of the things he and the front office will look for this weekend is making final decisions on the roster that will travel out to Pittsburgh in a couple weeks for the start of the season.

He said everyone will get some ice time, just to see how players perform with a new set of guys.

There are 10 guys who are back from last year’s championship roster, but it takes time for a roster to mesh with skaters who are less familiar with the Musketeers family.

Garrett Brown is one of those 10 who are back from last year’s championship roster.

“I’m excited about this group,” Brown said. “Everyone is working hard and everyone is trying to impress the new coach. It’s training camp, so you’re trying to earn a spot. The pieces are starting to come together.”

Sioux City’s roster reported to camp last week, and held its first day of practice last Thursday with excitement and lots of wonder.

“We want to put different people in different spots,” Kersner said. “These games are going to count soon thereafter. All the stuff that we’re practicing until then as it relates to our strategy and team identity, we want to see it show up in those games. Probably 75 to 80 percent of our playbook will be put in. We’ll have a couple more preseason games to fine tune some things and then that third week, it’ll be Pittsburgh. We need to have it all ready by then.”

In the offseason, the Musketeers hired a new coach and general manager.

First, the Musketeers replaced Luke Strand — who left to be an associate head coach for Ohio State — for Kersner, then just last week, the defending Clark Cup champions introduced Troy G. Ward as their new GM.

“We want to be a competitive group, but we want to be a joyful group,” Kersner said. “You do have to start all over again. It doesn’t matter what we did last year. Yes, we have to honor the past, and there’s been so many great players, coaches, and the rich tradition matters. That will always be an important part of us, but this is a new season. We have a target on our backs. Nobody is going to care that we won the Clark Cup. We’re starting all over.”

Kersner is fully moved into the city, and now that he’s here, he’s eager to be a part of the community.

He made that a point in his first comments as Muskies coach on July 29.

“Yes, we have to talk about the power play and the penalty kill, but we also have to talk about how we’re going to be better people and better students,” Kersner said. “We need to be great partners in the community.”