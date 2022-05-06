Sioux City Musketeers stun Tri-City Storm in Western Conference Final opener

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Sioux City Musketeers led for five seconds in Friday’s game. That’s all they needed to win the game on Friday.

Bennett Schimek scored with five seconds left in the game on a scramble near the net, and the Musketeers beat the Tri-City Storm 5-4 in Game 1 of the USHL Western Conference Final.

The Musketeers scored four straight goals to overcome a 3-1 deficit.

The Storm scored first in the game, as Cole O’Hara scored at the 3-minute, 6-second mark in the first period.

Sioux City equalized the score at the 15:40 mark, with Ben Steeves’ fourth playoff goal. Ralfs Bergmanis had his second assist of the season.

Tri-City made it a 4-1 game in the first 9:20 of the second period. Gavin Brindley scored on a short-handed goal, Graham Gamache and Mitchell Miller scored for the Storm.

Dylan James started the Musketeers’ comeback at the 9:41 mark of the second period. That goal was unassisted.

Charlie Schoen scored his first playoff goal with the Musketeers at 11:08 in the second period. James and Steeves had assists on the power-play goal.

Nick Pierre scored at the 3:22 mark, and that tied the game. Schoen and captain Kirklan Irey had assists on Pierre’s game-tying goal.

Alex Tracy saved 24 out of 28 shots in the game.

