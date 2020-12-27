Sioux City Musketeers suffer disappointing home loss to Waterloo

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers already made a dramatic comeback against Waterloo this season, scoring four goals in the final 8:16 against the Black Hawks in the Musketeers first win of the season back in mid-November.

The Musketeers had a chance for a second late come-from-behind opportunity against Waterloo on Saturday at the Tyson Events Center.

Trailing 4-3 with 1:52 left, Sioux City went on a power play. The Musketeers got off a flurry of shots but this time Waterloo didn’t allow Sioux City to tie it up and held on for the 4-3 win.

For the Musketeers, the game was one of missed opportunities as they had 35 shots on goal, 10 more than Waterloo, but failed to convert on multiple opportunities.

“We didn’t do our job I thought,” Musketeers coach Luke Strand said. “We put ourselves in a position where their goaltender could be the difference and he did. … Guys had opportunities to test the water that way and the test didn’t go our way. Lesson learned by us and by them.

“We have to get better as a group. There were some moments where we really liked our game and others where we looked like we were off for too long.”

The Musketeers fell to 3-6 on the season.