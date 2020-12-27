Sioux City Musketeers suffer disappointing home loss to Waterloo

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers already made a dramatic comeback against Waterloo this season, scoring four goals in the final 8:16 against the Black Hawks in the Musketeers first win of the season back in mid-November.
The Musketeers had a chance for a second late come-from-behind opportunity against Waterloo on Saturday at the Tyson Events Center.
Trailing 4-3 with 1:52 left, Sioux City went on a power play. The Musketeers got off a flurry of shots but this time Waterloo didn’t allow Sioux City to tie it up and held on for the 4-3 win.
For the Musketeers, the game was one of missed opportunities as they had 35 shots on goal, 10 more than Waterloo, but failed to convert on multiple opportunities.
“We didn’t do our job I thought,” Musketeers coach Luke Strand said. “We put ourselves in a position where their goaltender could be the difference and he did. … Guys had opportunities to test the water that way and the test didn’t go our way. Lesson learned by us and by them.
“We have to get better as a group. There were some moments where we really liked our game and others where we looked like we were off for too long.”
The Musketeers fell to 3-6 on the season.
It was only the second game in a 13-day stretch for the Musketeers. After winning two out of three games during a weekend stretch from Dec. 11-13, Sioux City played a game on Dec. 18 against Tri-City and then the game against Lincoln on Dec. 19 was postponed.
So this was the first contest in eight days for the Musketeers.
“That’s really showed up. You mix in Christmas and everything else, excuseless is where we have to live,” Strand said. “It was a home game opportunity to take points against a team that we’ve already taken points from and that was the standard and the expectation.”
The Musketeers had more opportunities than Waterloo in the first period with nine shots on goal to Waterloo’s seven.
In the first couple of minutes, Chase Bradley had a good look but Waterloo goalkeeper Charlie Glockner knocked the shot away.
With about eight minutes left, Sioux City had a power play and had a couple of nice looks but one shot went wide and Glockner knocked away another.
Shortly after the power play, Matt Argentina intercepted a pass by the blue line for a breakaway. He scored to put the Blackhawks up 1-0 with about five minutes left in the first period.
The Musketeers took advantage of their first two opportunities right away in the second period.
Sioux City went on a power play 19 seconds into the second period and the Musketeers took advantage as Joel Maatta battled Glockner in front of the net ad put the puck over Glockner’s shoulder for the goal. Christian Jimenez had the assist.
Then Sioux City won the faceoff and Brian Carrabes got free quickly and scored to put the Musketeers up 2-1 55 seconds into the second period.
Sioux City was doing a good job of keeping Waterloo in check until Casey Severo found Kyler Kleven in front of the net and Kleven scored to tie it up.
The Black Hawks then got control of the puck in front of the net 11 seconds later as Teddy Lagerback scored for a 3-2 lead.
Sioux City, which had 14 shots on goal in the second, couldn’t get the tying goal and went into the third trailing 3-2.
The Musketeers tied it with about 16 minutes left in the game when Carter Loney found Gabe Blanchard with a nice pass and Blanchard scored to make it 3-3.
Waterloo went on a power play shortly after but Maatta got control of the puck for a breakaway but Glockner knocked away his shot. However, Maatta was pushed in the back and a penalty shot was called.
It was the same result, though, as Maatta’s attempt was knocked away. Maatta had another chance at a shorthanded goal but once again, Glockner stopped the attempt to keep it at 3-3.
Despite those two misses, Strand said Maatta was the Musketeers best player on the ice on Saturday.
He constantly pressured Waterloo’s defense and finished with a game-high five shots.
“Unfortunately the penalty shot didn’t go his way but he was our best player,” Strand said. “He showed up in all three zones, showed up for all three periods and showed up in every situation. There’s eight other occurrences that were better than the penalty shot.”
(Here is the list of what the Journal sports section decided where the Top-10 sports stories of 2020)
Waterloo retook the lead when Max Sasson had a good look in front of the net and scored for a 4-3 lead with 11:51 left in the game.
The Musketeers went on a power play with 1:54 left and had a few opportunities. At one point, Maatta had a chance at a rebound but it was knocked away. A little later, Justin Hryckowian had a rebound opportunity but it was also denied. Then Sioux City pulled the keeper and had a 6-on-4 but Glockner didn’t allow Sioux City to tie the game.
Once the Sioux City Musketeers scored their first goal Saturday night, they started to believe they could win.