Sioux City Musketeers topple Sioux Falls with hat trick from Owen McLaughlin

SIOUX CITY — When in doubt, the Sioux City Musketeers look to Owen McLaughlin.

On Friday night at Tyson Events Center, the Sioux City forward put up the latest in a run of outstanding performances on the ice, scoring three goals and adding an assist for the Muskies in a 7-4 win over Sioux Falls (11-21).

With the hat trick and four total points, McLaughlin added to his team scoring lead, with 43 points on the season, good for sixth in the USHL.

“He’s got the ability to put the game on his back, when it really kind of not going our way the whole way,” Musketeers coach Luke Strand said. “To his credit, he’s a performer. He’s had a great week, and he finished it up with that.”

McLaughlin scored his first goal less than two minutes into the game, with an assist from Charlie Schoen.

He showed his face again just about 10 minutes later when he assisted on a goal by Sioux City forward Dylan James, which gave Sioux City a 2-0 lead.

The Stampede scored their first goal with 6:26 remaining in the first period, on a goal from Jack Reimann, but Sioux City finished off the busy first frame with a score from Ben Steeves with 1:59 left on the clock.

Steeves snagged the puck as it rebounded off the boards, and was in the perfect spot to sneak one in behind Sioux Falls goalie Noah Grannan.

At the end of the first, Sioux City had a 3-1 lead.

Sioux Falls made it a one-score game with a goal from Daniel Russell with 3:32 left in the second period, and then tied it at 3-3 with 30 seconds left until intermission, on a long-distance goal from defenseman Cal Thomas.

But the game wasn’t tied for long, as McLaughlin tapped one in with 07.6 seconds left in the frame. The goal was his second of the day, and gave Sioux City a 4-3 lead headed into the final period.

The Stampede tied the game up at 4-4 with 11:51 to go in the third when Russell scored his second goal of the night, but McLaughlin put the Muskies on top for good with his third goal, which came with 9:23 remaining in the game.

Just over a minute later, Nick Pierre scored for the Muskies to make it a 6-4 game. Six minutes after that, Steeves scored his second goal of the day with 1:22 to go in regulation.

Sioux City ended the day with 38 shots on goal, compared to 26 for the Stampede. McLaughlin and Ralfs Bergmanis each had four of those shots, while Steeves led the team with seven attempts.

For McLaughlin, the majority of the credit for his big night went to his linemates.

“I play with great linemates,” McLaughlin said. “They make a lot of plays for me, so it’s pretty easy for me. They just make a lot of plays. We find each other, our chemistry has been a lot better over the weeks here. It’s good that we’re playing well.”

McLaughlin, a University of North Dakota commit and 2021 Philadelphia Flyers second round NHL draft pick, has had a run of big games over the past few weeks, with two goals and an assist last Friday in the Muskies’ 6-2 win at Fargo, and three assists in the team’s 7-3 home win over Omaha back on Jan. 14.

“Owen has got a way about him where he understands the temperature of the game, what’s needed, and how he’s going to go about it” Strand said. “At the end of the day, he’s played a very good team game inside of his own (points), which is a good sign for a really good player.”

The victory extends Sioux City’s winning streak to four consecutive games, and gives them 19 wins on the season. After putting up a 4-3 record in December while battling injuries and illness, the Muskies are 5-2 in the month of January, with one game to go before the calendar flips to February.

With five wins in their past six games, the Musketeers seem to finally be hitting their stride. Through injury and some tough competition, the Musketeers have managed to hold onto their second place spot in the USHL Western Conference.

“We’ve had some additions to our team in (defenseman) Will Smith, Bennett Schimek came back from injury, and now we’ve got guys slotted at where they’ve got to go play,” Strand said. “They keep doing it as a team, and as a family, with a ton of love, and it shows up at the end of the night for us.”

Sioux City will play on Saturday, at Waterloo.

