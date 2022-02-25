 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
USHL

Sioux City Musketeers trade for former Green Bay defenseman Damien Carfagna

  • Updated
  • 0

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers exercised another trade late Thursday night.

This time around, the Western Conference second-place team traded for Green Bay defenseman Damien Carfagna for Leyton Stenman and Phase II first-round pick and future considerations.

Carfagna scored the game-winning goal earlier this season in the BioSteel All-American game. He has been considered one of the top defensemen in the league, and Carfagna has committed to the University of New Hampshire.

On the season, Carfagna has five goals and 32 assists in 40 games.

"Damien is a special player and one of the best defenseman in the USHL,” Sioux City General Manager Andy Johnson said. “He's a premier offensive defenseman that is multidimensional and can beat you multiple ways. He's well rounded and skates and defends well and we expect him to play major minutes for us as we push towards the playoffs."

According to the team’s press release, Carfagna was in the lineup right away for Sioux City’s weekend road contests with Des Moines on Friday, and will be in rotation for Saturday’s game against Lincoln.

Andy Johnson

Johnson
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Owen Fowler is making it work with Sioux City Musketeers

Owen Fowler is making it work with Sioux City Musketeers

Owen Fowler is no stranger to the trading block. Last week, the newest member of the Sioux City Musketeers arrived due to being traded. He was traded last week from the Omaha Lancers to Sioux City, and it’s his second time being dealt to another team.

William Smith showcases his speed as newest member of Musketeers

William Smith showcases his speed as newest member of Musketeers

William Smith’s quick transition has helped the newest member of the Sioux City Musketeers, both on and off the ice. The Musketeers welcomed the Canadian with open arms, and over the last three games, Smith has scored two points. Both of those points came off assists.

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News