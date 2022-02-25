Sioux City Musketeers trade for former Green Bay defenseman Damien Carfagna

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers exercised another trade late Thursday night.

This time around, the Western Conference second-place team traded for Green Bay defenseman Damien Carfagna for Leyton Stenman and Phase II first-round pick and future considerations.

Carfagna scored the game-winning goal earlier this season in the BioSteel All-American game. He has been considered one of the top defensemen in the league, and Carfagna has committed to the University of New Hampshire.

On the season, Carfagna has five goals and 32 assists in 40 games.

"Damien is a special player and one of the best defenseman in the USHL,” Sioux City General Manager Andy Johnson said. “He's a premier offensive defenseman that is multidimensional and can beat you multiple ways. He's well rounded and skates and defends well and we expect him to play major minutes for us as we push towards the playoffs."

According to the team’s press release, Carfagna was in the lineup right away for Sioux City’s weekend road contests with Des Moines on Friday, and will be in rotation for Saturday’s game against Lincoln.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0