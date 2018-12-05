FRIDAY’S GAME
WHO: Sioux City (13-4-2) at Lincoln (6-10-4)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Ice Box Arena
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
SATURDAY’S GAME
WHO: Sioux Falls (*9-7-3) at Sioux City (*13-4-2)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Tyson Events Center
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
*-Record going into Friday’s game
MUSKETEERS NOTES
Coach Luke Strand’s Musketeers will be without three of their players – forwards Bobby Brink (15 goals, 18 assists) and Parker Ford (9, 8) along with defenseman Luke Johnson (2, 17), plus associate head coach Mark Abalan as they’re part of the United States roster which will compete in the World Junior A Challenge Dec. 9-14 in Bonnyville, Alberta … Abalan was also an assistant coach on the U.S. team that won the 2013 World Junior A Challenge held in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia … The Musketeers had all of last week off, but before the layoff, had gone 8-0-2 in their previous 10 games … Martin Pospisil (10, 21) is tied with Waterloo’s Matej Blumel (14, 17) for second in United States Hockey League scoring, both players two points behind Brink … Marcus Kallionkieli (12, 8) has scored in four of his last five games … Jordan Steinmetz (3, 5) picked up his first career multi-point game with a goal and an assist in the Musketeers’ most recent game, a 4-1 win at Des Moines on Nov. 24 at the Tyson Events Center … Matt Miller (7, 4) has more goals than he had in his previous two seasons in Sioux City (5) … Ben Kraws (11-4-2) ranks fifth in the USHL with a 2.80 goals-against-average … The Musketeers have gone 4-0-1 despite not scoring the first goal in each of the last five games … During that same five-game span, Sioux City’s penalty kill hasn’t allowed a goal in 14 chances, meaning a rise to fourth (83.3 percent) in the USHL … Sioux City’s power play ranks second at 26.9 percent.
LINCOLN NOTES
Lincoln will be playing without its top scorer, rookie Shane Pinto (12 goals, 11 assists), as he’s part of the 21-man USHL roster competing at the World Junior A Challenge … The Stars’ second-leading scorer, Josiah Slavin (6, 11) scored a goal in a 4-2 loss to the Musketeers on Nov. 10 at the Tyson Events Center along with teammate Grant Johnson (1 goal) … Slavin, a 3-year USHL veteran with career totals of 35 goals and 38 assists, has career totals of two goals and six assists against Sioux City … Max Ellis (5, 11) another three-year USHL veteran (27, 43 career), assisted on a Pinto power play goal in last Friday’s 4-2 win over Omaha, his first game with the Stars after contributing five goals and 10 assists to begin the year at Central Illinois … Ellis had 22 goals and 32 assists from 2016-18 for Youngstown … Caleb Rule (8, 3) has three multi-point games … Lincoln is 5-4-4 on home ice this season.
SIOUX FALLS NOTES
Sioux Falls will be represented at the World Junior A Challenge by rookie defenseman Ryan Johnson (1 goal, 7 assists) … Third-period goals, about a minute apart from Artem Ivanyuzhenkov (8, 6) and rookie Austen Swankler (3, 9) weren’t enough Tuesday night as the Stampede fell 5-4 in overtime to the Des Moines Buccaneers … Jared Westcott (6, 6) and Brian Chambers (3, 8) each contributed a goal and an assist in the Stampede’s second overtime loss of the season … Westcott will enter the Tyson Events Center riding a six-game scoring streak where he has provided three goals and four assists … Swankler had a goal and eight assists in 15 gmes at Waterloo before he was traded to Sioux Falls … Chambers had four goals and eight assists last season at Cedar Rapids … Fine rookie seasons have been enjoyed by Jami Krannilla (6, 8) and Anthony Romano (6, 6).
-- Jerry Giese