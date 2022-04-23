Sioux City Musketeers win 41st game of the regular season

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers closed out with the regular season with a win.

The Musketeers defeated Omaha 6-2 at Tyson Events Center on Saturday, closing out the regular season with their 41st win of the season.

Their 41st win is the second most in franchise history.

Sioux City got the scoring started early 60 seconds in. Dylan James scored his 28th goal of the season. Owen McLaughlin had the assist on the first goal of the night.

Ben Doran scored with 1:43 left in the first period, as Steeves and Damien Carfagna had assists.

Garrett Brown and Nick Pierre also scored in the second period.

Steeves added his 39th goal of the season, marking the most goals any Musketeer has scored since 1999. Steeves tied for the goal lead in the United States Hockey League, as Tri-City defenseman Mitchell Miller had 39 goals this year, too.

Steeves had 67 points. McLaughlin led the Muskies with 72 points.

Alex Tracy nearly had another home shutout, but the Lancers scored both of their goals in the last 95 seconds.

Tracy saved 17 out of 19 shots.

The Musketeers have a first-round bye in the playoffs.

