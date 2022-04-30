Sioux City Musketeers win Clark Cup Playoff opener over Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers started their playoff run on a high note Saturday, beating the Waterloo Black Hawks 3-1 in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals at Young Arena.

Ben Steeves got the scoring started with a goal at the 4-minute, 35-second mark. Tomi Leppanen and Sam Deckhut had the assists.

Leppanen took a shot from near the blue line, and it bounced off Waterloo goaltender Emmett Crouteau.

Once it bounced off of Crouteau, Steeves was in the right place at the right time and shot the puck past the Black Hawks goalie.

Bennett Schimek scored at the 7:53 mark of the second period. Schimek shot the puck near the right-side face-off circle. Owen McLaughlin had the assist on the goal.

Then, 2:56 into the third period, Luke Antonacci was open for a goal that gave the Muskies their 3-0 lead.

McLaughlin found an opening in the Waterloo defense, and he had two options: Take the shot or pass it off to Antonacci.

McLaughlin chose the latter, and Antonacci found the high part of the net to earn his goal.

Tyler Kostelecky broke the ice for Waterloo with 2:24 left in the game.

Alex Tracy was 28-for-29 in save opportunities.

The Musketeers and Black Hawks will play Game 2 Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center.

