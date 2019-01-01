SIOUX CITY —The Musketeers were back at home Monday night for the annual New Year’s Eve game against the Omaha Lancer, and Sioux City managed to close out 2018 with a win, beating Omaha in overtime by a final score of 4-3
The first period was relatively quiet. Both teams combined for just 15 total shots in the frame and neither squad managed to convert on the power play, sending both teams to the locker room scoreless.
The Musketeers broke through in the second period thanks to Viljami Nieminen. After an initial shot on goal, the puck bounced around the goalmouth before Nieminen buried the rebound to give the Musketeers a 1-0 lead. Omaha got a big opportunity toward the end of the period when Brady Smith received a five-minute major for boarding. The Musketeer penalty kill came up big and kept the Lancers off the board, sending Sioux City to the locker room with a 1-0 lead.
Sioux City extended their lead early in the third period thanks to newcomer Dominic Vidoli. After receiving a pass from his defensive partner Adam Samuelsson, Vidoli wired home a wrist shot to give the Musketeers 2-0 advantage. Albin Nilsson had the secondary assist on the goal.
Omaha got some life thanks to a strange bounce. Jack Hillman fired a puck into the zone that bounced off the glass behind Musketeers goalkeeper Ben Kraws before hitting Kraws in the back and going into the net to cut the Musketeer lead to 2-1.
Just over a minute later Jordan Steinmetz scored his second goal in two games, but it was not initially called. Steinmetz's shot hit off the post in the back of the net before bouncing straight out of the net. It took a full minute until play was paused and the goal was reviewed, eventually resulting in a good goal to give the Musketeers a 3-1 lead.
A few minutes later during a scrum, a Musketeer player covered the puck with their hand in the crease resulting in an Omaha penalty shot. Aleksi Peltonen took advantage of the opportunity to cut the Lancer deficit to just one. With just over a minute to play, Kyle Kawamura netted the equalizer for Omaha sending the game to overtime.
Just over a minute into overtime, Vidoli got the puck all alone in front of the net, burying it to give Sioux City the win in their last game of 2018.
Kraws made 21 saves in the contest while Tommy Aitken stopped 19 shots for Omaha.
The Musketeers will now head out on the road for three straight weeks to start 2019 with their first matchup coming against the Youngstown Phantoms.