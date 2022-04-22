Sioux City Musketeers win final regular-season road game at Omaha

OMAHA — The Sioux City Musketeers just keep on winning.

The Musketeers defeated the Omaha Lancers on Friday 4-1 on the road at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in the penultimate regular-season game.

Ben Steeves once again got the scoring started for Sioux City in the first period.

Steeves scored at the 8-minute, 11-second mark in the opening period, and it was his 38th goal of the season. Bennett Schimek picked up his 23rd goal of the season.

Tabor Heaslip scored with 1:55 left in the second period to retake the lead. Jimmy Clark and Grant Slukynsky had assists.

Sioux City’s two goals came from Peteris Purmalis and Kirklan Irey. Purmalis scored his goal at the 4:48 mark, then Irey’s goal came at the 13:42 mark.

Purmalis and Owen Fowler had assists.

Sioux City outshot Omaha, 35-17.

Axel Mangbo was in goal for the Muskies, and he had 16 saves on 17 Omaha shots.

