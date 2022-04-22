 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
MUSKETEERS

Sioux City Musketeers win final regular-season road game at Omaha

  • 0
Musketeers vs Stampede hockey

Musketeers' Tabor Heaslip faces off against Sioux Falls' Clint Levens during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Sioux Falls Stampede hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

OMAHA — The Sioux City Musketeers just keep on winning.

The Musketeers defeated the Omaha Lancers on Friday 4-1 on the road at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in the penultimate regular-season game.

Ben Steeves once again got the scoring started for Sioux City in the first period.

Steeves scored at the 8-minute, 11-second mark in the opening period, and it was his 38th goal of the season. Bennett Schimek picked up his 23rd goal of the season.

Tabor Heaslip scored with 1:55 left in the second period to retake the lead. Jimmy Clark and Grant Slukynsky had assists.

Sioux City’s two goals came from Peteris Purmalis and Kirklan Irey. Purmalis scored his goal at the 4:48 mark, then Irey’s goal came at the 13:42 mark.

Purmalis and Owen Fowler had assists.

Sioux City outshot Omaha, 35-17.

Axel Mangbo was in goal for the Muskies, and he had 16 saves on 17 Omaha shots.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News