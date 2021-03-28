 Skip to main content
Sioux City Musketeers win fourth game in a row
USHL

Sioux City Musketeers win fourth game in a row

Musketeers vs Lancers hockey

Musketeers' Brian Carrabes keeps the puck away from Lancers' TJ Schweighardt during Sioux City Musketeers vs Omaha Lancers hockey action on Feb. 9 in Sioux City. Carrabes scored twice in Sunday's win. 

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers extended their winning streak to four in a row on Sunday, rallying past Omaha 5-3 at the Tyson Events Center.

The Lancers built a 2-0 lead, scoring the only goal of the first period and striking again less than two minutes into the second frame. But the Musketeers would storm back and take a one-goal lead before the next intermission.

Justin Hryckowian got the Musketeers on the scoreboard when he popped a puck off of Omaha netminder Jakub Dobes’ back and into the net with 11:30 left in the period. Kirklan Irey tied the game 37 seconds later with an unasssisted goal from just inside the blue line and Brian Carrabes scored on a breakaway with 3:50 left to put Sioux City in front.

Omaha tied things up on the power play with 6:52 left in regulation but Chase Bradley had an answer with 3:04 remaining, corralled a cross-ice pass from Matteo Costantini and slotting the puck past Dobes. Carrabes added an empty-net goal in the final minute to put the game away.

The Musketeers outshot Omaha 38-13 as Sioux City improves to 23-20-1 overall. The Musketeers now turn their attention to a Wednesday night home contest against Sioux Falls.

Brian Carrabes

Carrabes

UP NEXT

WHO: Sioux Falls at Sioux City

WHEN: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: Tyson Events Center, Sioux City

RADIO: KMNS 620 AM

Lisa Bolton pitching for Morningside

