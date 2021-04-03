Sioux City Musketeers win in overtime over Lincoln

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers rallied for their sixth consecutive win on Friday, topping Lincoln 2-1 in overtime.

Lincoln’s Cole Craft found the back of the net six minutes into the game and the 1-0 score held until midway through the third period. That’s when Chase Bradley corralled a long stretch pass from Justin Hryckowian and scored top-shelf against Stars netminder Aidan McCarthy.

Neither team could break the tie in regulation and the game moved to a 3-on-3 overtime period.

Sioux City went on the power play 26 seconds into the extra session and Bennett Schimek scored the game-winning goal 1:14 later.

Akira Schmid finished with 17 saves as the Musketeers improve to 25-20-1 overall.

