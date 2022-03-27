Sioux City Musketeers win sixth straight game on Saturday

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers won their sixth straight game on Saturday, beating the Sioux Falls Stampede 5-2 at Tyson Events Center.

The Musketeers jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period, and both goals came in the first seven minutes of the game.

Charlie Schoen got the scoring started 94 seconds in. Dylan Gratton found Schoen on the weakside of the crease, and a nice pass to Schoen allowed the forward from Andover, Minnesota, to shoot on an open net.

It was Schoen's 24th goal of the season.

About five minutes later, Sam Deckhut scored his fourth goal of the season. That came at the 6:46 mark, and Garrett Brown helped out with the assist.

Deckhut shot the puck from the right circle, and found the corner of the net past Sioux Falls goalie Isak Posch.

In the second period, Sioux Falls' Sam Harris put the Stampede on the board at the 1:54 mark.

Then, Nick Pierre put the Muskies up 3-1 at the 5:45 mark. Schoen, who was on the right side of their side of the rink, found Pierre in-between the circles.

Pierre aimed for the left side of the net at the top, which proved to be the right idea. He shot the puck past Posch.

Dylan James scored 10 minutes later at the 15:47 mark, collecting his 18th goal on the season. It wa a power play goal.

Ben Steeves and Bennett Schimek had the assists. Steeves now has 23 assists while Schimek has 14.

Maddox Fleming added the Stampede's second goal at the 17:32 mark.

Pierre scored his second goal of the night on another power play chance. That came at the 4:47 mark of the third period.

Schoen and Grant Slukynsky had assists on the final goal. Schoen got his 27th and 28th assists of the season. Slukynsky picked up his 18th assist.

Sioux City outshot Sioux Falls 36-24. Pierre led the Muskies with five shots.

Kristoffer Eberly got his second win of the win streak, saving 22 out of 24 shots.

The Musketeers have two home games next weekend — 7:05 p.m. Friday against Lincoln and 3:05 p.m. Sunday against the Stampede.

