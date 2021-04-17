Sioux City Musketeers win with two Joel Maatta goals over Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS — Sioux City's Joel Maatta scored two goals on Friday night as the Musketeers defeated the Sioux Falls Stampede, 4-0.

Maatta scored in each of the first two periods.

His first goal came with 31 seconds remaining in the period. Maatta was camping out in front of the net, and after three passes around the ice, Maatta was able to find the puck located near him and put it past goalie Trent Burnham.

Christian Jimenez and Daniel Laatsch were credited with assists on the play, which came on a power play.

Then, Maatta scored his second goal with 5:27 left in the second period, and that gave Sioux City at 3-0 lead.

The Musketeers were in a 5-on-3 advantage when Maatta scored his second goal. Carter Loney and Matteo Costantini both had assists.

Nick Pierre scored his first goal of the season in-between Maatta's goals. That goal came with 15:34 left in the second period. Mikey Adamson and Bennett Schmiek had assists on Pierre's goal.

Ben Steeves added the fourth insurance goal during the third period. Jackson Nieuwendyk was credted with an assist.

Akira Schmid saved all 20 shot attempts, en route to another shutout this season.

