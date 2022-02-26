Sioux City scores twice in third period to beat Des Moines

DES MOINES-- The Sioux City Musketeers won their third consecutive game Friday night with a 4-2 victory over Des Moines, as third period goals from Charlie Schoen and Nick Pierre lifted Sioux City to a win.

Bennett Schimek scored first for the Muskies in the first period, with assists on the play from Grant Slukynsky and Griffin Ludtke. Sam Deckhut then made it a 2-0 game early in the second, as he scored at 3:37, with assists from Garrett Brown and Ben Doran.

The Buccaneers earned their first goal of the game at the 4:54 mark of the second, on a goal from Michael Rubin.

Early in the third, Schoen tapped one in with an assist from Ben Steeves and Brown, to make it a 3-1 game, but Dylan Wegner put it at 4-3 with a goal at 4:09.

Nick Pierre made the score a a 4-2 final with a goal at 19:53, and the Musketeers walked away as winners.

Sioux City goalie Alex Tracy had 22 saves on 24 opportunities, while Remington Keopple had 31 saves on 34 chances.

Sioux City out-shot Des Moines in the game, 35-24.

The Musketeers played at Lincoln on Saturday night, after the Journal's deadline.

