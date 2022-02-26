Sioux City scores twice in third period to beat Des Moines

DES MOINES-- The Sioux City Musketeers won their third consecutive game Friday night with a 4-2 victory over Des Moines, as third period goals from Charlie Schoen and Nick Pierre lifted Sioux City to a win.
Bennett Schimek scored first for the Muskies in the first period, with assists on the play from Grant Slukynsky and Griffin Ludtke. Sam Deckhut then made it a 2-0 game early in the second, as he scored at 3:37, with assists from Garrett Brown and Ben Doran.
The Buccaneers earned their first goal of the game at the 4:54 mark of the second, on a goal from Michael Rubin.
Early in the third, Schoen tapped one in with an assist from Ben Steeves and Brown, to make it a 3-1 game, but Dylan Wegner put it at 4-3 with a goal at 4:09.
Nick Pierre made the score a a 4-2 final with a goal at 19:53, and the Musketeers walked away as winners.
Sioux City goalie Alex Tracy had 22 saves on 24 opportunities, while Remington Keopple had 31 saves on 34 chances.
People are also reading…
Sioux City out-shot Des Moines in the game, 35-24.
The Musketeers played at Lincoln on Saturday night, after the Journal's deadline.