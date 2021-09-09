Sioux City to host USHL Western Conference Shootout

Sioux City beat Austin 5-0 on Monday, and the weekend series gave coach Luke Strand a good chance to mix-and-match some lines to see what works well.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He’ll use that same strategy coming up this weekend.

“We’re going to try to build some depth and balance,” Strand said. “There’s new coaches in the West, and there’s new players in the West. I think it’s special that Sioux City gets to host it. The hockey is going to be dynamite.”

One thing Strand noticed over the weekend was how close and connected the team has already gotten.

Last year, that was a key factor to Sioux City’s deep playoff run, and it could pay dividends come springtime.

Strand said that the team is sticking up for one another and holding each other accountable.

When asked if those vibes are similar to the ones last season’s team had, Strand paused, but he did let out a little bit of a smile.

“You build it from the bottom, and that’s where we’re at,” Strand said. “We’re at the bottom. This group is getting tighter and tighter. I’m happy for them.