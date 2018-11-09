SIOUX CITY - Parker Ford had a goal and an assist and Martin Pospisil kept his season-long scoring streak alive with an assists to lead Sioux City to a 5-3 win over Cedar Rapids in a United States Hockey League game played at Tyson Event's Center Friday.
Five different Musketeer players scored goals, including Viljami Nieminen who got his first USHL goal. Nieminen, who was born in Denver but played the last three years in Finland,scored an unassisted tally with 7:34 left in the middle period for Sioux City's final goal of the night that gave the hosts a 5-1 lead.
Kevin Lombardi and Matthew Miller had goals in the first to hoist Sioux City to a 2-0 lead. Kevin Looft scored early in the second period for Cedar Rapids to pull it within 2-1 but Jordan Steinmetz and Ford answered ahead of Nieminen to give the Musketeer and they were able to withstand two RoughRider goals in the final 20 minutes.
Pospisil has had a goal or an assists in all 14 Sioux City games this season and now has 26 points, which leads the circuit. Teammate Bobby Brink, who is second with 22 points, was held scoreless despite five shots on goal.
Sioux City (9-4-1, 21 points) hosts Lincoln Saturday at 7 p.m.