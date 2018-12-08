SIOUX CITY - Sioux Falls scored twice in a 13-second span in the first period to take a 2-0 lead and went on to defeat Sioux City 5-1 in a United States Hockey League game at Tyson Events' Center Saturday.
The Stampede broke a scoreless tie 16:31 into the first period on Brian Chambers' fourth goal of the season and quickly doubled the lead to 2-0 on Austen Swanklers' fourth of the year 13 seconds later.
The Sioux Falls lead grew to 3-0 in the second period with Jami Krannila scoring at 5:05, a move that prompted the Musketeers to replace goalie Jake Sibell with Ben Kraws.
The Musketeers finally got on the scoreboard and cut the Sioux Falls lead to 3-1 when Brock Baker picked up his second goal of the year off an Albin Nilsson assist. Sioux Falls returned to a three-goal cushion with 6:18 left on Ryan Sullivan's score and an empty net score with 1:58 left by Anthony Romano.
The Musketeers missed a chance to answer Sullivan's goal when they were awarded a penalty shot but Viljami Nieminen was turned away by Sioux Falls goalie Jaxson Stauber with 2:15 remaining.
Sioux City (13-5-3, 29 points) plays a midweek game Tuesday, hosting Fargo before playing a weekend two-game set with Dubuque at the Tyson Center next Friday and Saturday.