VANCOUVER, British Columbia | Martin Pospisil and his teammates took their frustrations out on Kazahkstan Sunday night.
Pospisil assisted on the first of Adam Ruzicka’s two goals as Slovakia rolled to an 11-2 victory over Kazahkstan in a Group B game at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships at Save-On Goods Memorial Center.
Slovakia improved to 1-3 in preliminary play at IIHF Worlds. The squad which Pospisil, a Sioux City Musketeers center with 11 goals and 23 assists, had been outscored 12-4 in its previous three games.
However, the Slovakians jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first period. Pospisil, a fourth-round selection of the Calgary Flames in last year’s NHL Draft, scored his first point of the tournament when he and Marek Korencik each assisted on Ruzicka’s goal, 32 seconds into the first period that was good for a 2-0 lead.
Andrej Kollar scored the first of his three goals in the first period for Slovakia. Marcel Dlugos scored two goals, one in the first period and the other in the second.
Slovakia’s 11 goals were the second-most for a team thus far at the tournament. Canada exploded for a 14-0 rout over Denmark on the first day of the tournament in Pool A play.