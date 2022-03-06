Slukynsky scores pair of goals in Sioux City win

SIOUX CITY– The Sioux City Musketeers very much wanted to play like champions this weekend.

With players and coaches from the 2002 Sioux City Musketeers Clark Cup Championship team watching from the stands, the Musketeers played like a team eager for a USHL title of its own.

The Musketeers finished off the weekend in dominant fashion with a 6-2 victory over Fargo on Sunday, thanks to a big performance from forward Grant Slukynsky, who scored a pair of goals to lead Sioux City to victory against his former team.

The two goals gave him seven on the season, and put him at 22 total points, good for eighth most on the team.

“I thought (Slukynsky), when you play your former team as he was, stood tall,” Musketeers head coach Strand said. “Grant is a class man, and this is the time of year where those type of players, big bodies, big skill, they can make a huge impact.”

Peteris Purmalis got the scoring started at 7:22 in the first, sneaking a goal past Fargo goalie Louden Hogg to give Sioux City a 1-0 lead, with assists from Musketeers’ teammates Owen McLaughlin and William Smith

The Muskies lead grew to two goals at 19:53 in the first, when Sam Deckhut scored his third goal of the season, with an assist from Ben Steeves and Sioux City’s Saturday night hero, Ben Doran.

Sioux City went into the first intermission leading the Force, 2-0.

Just before the four minute mark of the second period, Slukynsky made it a three goal lead for Sioux City, with assists from Charlie Schoen and Nick Pierre. The assist gave Schoen 45 total points on the year, good for second on the team behind McLaughlin.

Four minutes later, Dylan James scored an unassisted goal to put the score at 4-0 Sioux City.

Fargo finally got on the board at 15:36 in the second, when Tyler Rollwagen, Bryan Huggins, and German Yavash all combined for a Force score. At the end of the second, the score stood at Sioux City 4, Fargo 1.

Things remained there until 15:17 in the third, when Slukysnky scored his second goal of the day to put the score at 5-1, with an assist from Purmalis. The Muskies scored again 17 seconds later on an unassisted shot from Steeves, to take a 6-1 lead.

Fargo scored one before the end of the game, as Erik Bargholtz scored at 18:12 with assists from Tyler Rollwagen and Trevor Greibel, but the Musketeers’ defense held for the remaining 1:48 to finish off the four-goal victory.

Sioux City out-shot the Force in the game, 27-17.

For the current crop of Musketeers players, it was a special opportunity to play in front of the 2002 Musketeers squad, one of just three Sioux City teams to win the Clark Cup Championship.

The Musketeers other titles came in 1982 and 1986.

13 players from the 2002 team gathered together on Saturday for a team celebration and reception, along with former Musketeers head coach Dave Siciliano, who helmed the team from 2000 to 2008.

“It means a lot,” Slukynsky said. “We had them in here last night and their coach hung around for today’s game. Just talking to them a little bit, they talked about how tight they were and how close they were. Just picking each other up after blocks and just getting the puck out. That is kind of what we took from them, and just being a really tight-knit group.”

It was a meaningful experience for Strand too, who saw the former Musketeers impart a few nuggets of hard-fought wisdom to his players.

He could tell just how much it meant to them to get to re-live that 20-year old title.

It was an accomplishment that has stuck with them through the years.

“They had a lot to share with their time and their experience of coming together, and what it meant to their lives to win,” Strand said. “Which I think, those are the moments you are trying to teach, not only on players but we’re here to play for the whole Siouxland, and not just for the Musketeers. The ‘02 team had a lot to share in that light.”

Sunday’s win gives the Musketeers a 27-14 record on the season, propelling them past Lincoln for second place in the USHL Western Conference. It was the team's fifth win in its past six games, and

Fargo, meanwhile, fell to 20-21 and tumbled into sixth place.

Sioux City will play its next game at home on Friday, against Waterloo.

