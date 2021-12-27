 Skip to main content
USHL | MUSKETEERS

Sports Briefs: Musketeers' Garrett Brown to play in BioSteel All-American Game

Musketeers vs Stampede Hockey

Sioux City's Garrett Brown moves the puck down ice during Sioux City Musketeers vs Sioux Falls Stampede hockey action played Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Sioux City.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY-- Garrett Brown can now call himself an All-American hockey player. 

On Monday morning, the Sioux City Musketeers announced that Brown, a 17-year old defenseman from San Jose, Calif., has been picked to participate in the 2022 BioSteel All-American game. 

The game will be played on Jan. 17 in Plymouth, Mich., and features the best American-born players who are eligible to be picked in the upcoming NHL draft. 

Brown, who has committed to play hockey at the University of Denver, is rated by NHL Central Scouting as a "C" prospect, meaning that he is expected to be picked somewhere between the fourth and sixth rounds of the draft. 

Brown has one assist so far on the year, and has played in all 24 of Sioux City's games. This is his second season with the Musketeers. 

"I think Garrett has shown physical, mental, and emotional development all the way through," Musketeers' head coach Luke Strand said in a team press release. "He’s getting bigger and stronger, and mentally the game has become a lot easier for him. He’s earned this and it’s and it’s great sign for what’s to come for him.”

Sioux City will play on Tuesday, at Waterloo, before returning home on Dec. 31 for a matchup against Omaha. 

2021 Sioux City Musketeers media day

Garrett Brown

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
